Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.47. 2,466,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

