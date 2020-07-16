Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

