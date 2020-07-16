Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.48. 654,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,258. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.