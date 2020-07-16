Howland Capital Management LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 231,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $$50.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.