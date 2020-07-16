Howland Capital Management LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.24. 673,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,943. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

