Howland Capital Management LLC Has $17.72 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

