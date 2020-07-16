Howland Capital Management LLC Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. 431,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.