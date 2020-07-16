Howland Capital Management LLC Has $29.89 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock worth $7,182,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. 690,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

