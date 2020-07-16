Howland Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 71,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. 3,274,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.