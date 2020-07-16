Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.