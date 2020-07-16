Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $32,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 770,941 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 730,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.