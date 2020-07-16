Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 570,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.