Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 873,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,962. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

