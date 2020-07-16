Hush Market Cap Reaches $556,156.80 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Hush has a total market cap of $556,156.80 and approximately $50,107.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00666857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00102700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00079568 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,445,630 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

