i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 161,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 145,740 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 122,373 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,290. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $751.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

