Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

