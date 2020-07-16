IOST (IOST) Market Cap Tops $90.20 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. IOST has a market cap of $90.20 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, IDAX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bitkub, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinZest, Kucoin, Binance, Zebpay, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Upbit, DDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Coineal, WazirX, BitMart, DigiFinex, Bitrue, IDEX, BitMax, OTCBTC, BigONE, Cobinhood, Livecoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.