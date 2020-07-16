IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.46

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.46 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 262832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.16.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
