IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.46

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.46 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 262832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

