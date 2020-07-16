Iron Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. 1,173,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

