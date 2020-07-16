Iron Financial LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.4% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. 7,684,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

