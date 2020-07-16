iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.41. 5,557,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,065,239. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

