iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,192. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.83 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

