iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 98,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 788,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,073,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 97,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.