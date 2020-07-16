iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 111,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 55,751 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,855,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,580,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

