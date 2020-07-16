iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Trimmed by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,973,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. 316,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.