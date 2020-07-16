iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 731,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

