iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $217.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.