iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.21. 136,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,521. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

