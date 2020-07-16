iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.21. 136,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,521. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit