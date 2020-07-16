iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 3,684,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

