iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $31,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,287 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,761,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.70 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.