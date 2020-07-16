Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

