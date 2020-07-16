Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Kemper stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,028. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

