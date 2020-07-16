Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 184,417 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. ViacomCBS makes up 3.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,826,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.52.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,034,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,061. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

