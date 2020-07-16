KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40.

Several brokerages have commented on KREF. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of KREF opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

