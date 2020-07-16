L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 5,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.51. 833,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,279. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.