Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 388,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

