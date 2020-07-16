Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.
Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.73. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.
In other Luxfer news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
