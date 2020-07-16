Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.73. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

