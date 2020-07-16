Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,821,000 after acquiring an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock worth $199,225,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

NYSE MA traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, reaching $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.