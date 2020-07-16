NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:NBLU)

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) announced a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.84. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a twelve month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).
NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile
