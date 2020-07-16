Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock worth $94,123,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.33. 6,454,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

