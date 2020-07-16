New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.07. 885,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average of $251.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

