New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 1,996,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

