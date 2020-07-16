New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Metlife by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,587. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

