New England Research & Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 42.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $442,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 815.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3,789.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.97. 8,193,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

