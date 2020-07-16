New England Research & Management Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.79. 265,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.78. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

