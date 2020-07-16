New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Leidos comprises about 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. 388,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

