New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,867. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

