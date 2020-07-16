New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 861.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 227,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 1,417,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

