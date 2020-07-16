New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $356,000 Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 17,009 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,923 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 451,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

