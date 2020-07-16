New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 684,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,730. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.